FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos pose for photographs at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Trump has chosen charter school advocate DeVos as Education Secretary in his administration. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Students will stage a protest Thursday at Galileo Academy of Science and Technology along with two dozen other San Francisco schools to join educators across the country as a national day of action, the day before Donald Trump becomes president.

The principal, however, early Thursday morning came outside to see news trucks outside the school and was suprised. The protest is not sanctioned.

But the students will not be alone. Across the country schools will be participating in efforts to “protect and defend” public schools as part of the Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools .

“Our students deserve stable, safe, and supportive schools and the opportunity to live their lives and pursue their dreams free from fear,” UESF Executive Vice-President Susan Solomon said. “Our schools and campuses must remain centers of learning that are protected against threats of bullying, racism, and deportation.”

Trump's pick for education secretary, Betsy DeVos, is a champion of vouchers and has a historical past of steering taxpayer dollars away from traditional public schools.