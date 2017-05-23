'It’s All About Safety': San Francisco Supervisors to Determine Fate of Delivery Robots | NBC Bay Area
'It’s All About Safety': San Francisco Supervisors to Determine Fate of Delivery Robots

"Our public sidewalks are for people, not robots," Supervisor Norman Yee says

By Rebecca Greenway

    One of Starship Technologies' autonomous delivery robots on a Bay Area sidewalk.

    A slew of Bay Area cities, including Redwood City, San Carlos and Sunnyvale, have signed on to host delivery robots from Starship Technologies, but San Francisco is approaching the new service with a measure of hesitation.

    City Supervisor Norman Yee, who represents District 7, proposed legislation last week to ban delivery robots, citing safety and privacy concerns.

    "For me it's all about safety," Lee explained. "Our public sidewalks are for people, not robots. It’s all about trying to get ahead of the curve before it gets out of hand."

    While some applauded the lawmaker's preemptive approach, others said it was counterproductive.

    "We should be working with tech to figure out the future together ― not wasting time on legislation to shut it down," Ennis Olson wrote. 

    While there are currently no existing laws mandating the use of autonomous deliveries in San Francisco, the proposed ban would affect a few companies already testing their delivery robots in the area.

    Dispatch, a South San Francisco startup, raised more than $2 million just last year in seed funding to develop a new robot called Carry. Another company, Marble, announced its use of autonomous robots last month.

    Robot creators have reasoned that the autonomous machines help get rid of the "start and stop" deliveries that are less profitable for human workers, while also easing traffic congestion downtown.

    The proposed legislation will be considered by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in June. If passed, autonomous robots found on city sidewalks would carry a penalty of up to six months in prison or a fine of up to $1,000.

    Rebecca Greenway covers news on the San Francisco Peninsula. Connect with her on Facebook or send an email to rebecca.greenway@nbcuni.com.
