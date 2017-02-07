Love is in the air this time of year, and if you're a woman in San Francisco seeking a male partner, this could be your lucky window.

Females seeking the "ideal" man — a gentleman is his 30s, college educated, never married and proud owner of a 40-plus hour work week — are most likely going to find their "Prince Charming" in San Francisco compared to any other of the nation's largest cities, according to a report from real estate company Trulia.

Not to be outdone, San Jose finished in second place on Trulia's "Best Places to Find Marriage Material Guys" list. Seattle locked up the third place slot followed by Austin, Texas and San Diego, respectively.

Gentlemen seeking Trulia's definition of the "ideal" woman — a lady in her 40s, graduate degree in hand and locked into a stable career with 40-plus work hours on the weekly agenda — should focus their attention on the Washington D.C. suburb of Silver Springs, Maryland, the report indicated.

Men could also find a woman matching those qualities in Atlanta, Raleigh, North Carolina, Washington D.C., and Baltimore, according to the report.

If you don't care about checking off those specific "marriage material" requirements, playing the odds might just be the trick in the search to find "the one." Single men tend to cluster on the West Coast, according to the report. The highest ratio of single men to single women is in Bakersfield, Calif., followed by Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Las Vegas and San Jose, respectively. On the flip side of things, single women are much move prevalent in the South. The highest ratio of single women to single men exist in Sarasota, Florida, Birmingham, Alabama, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Trulia's report did not provide same-sex statistics.