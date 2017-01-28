City of San Francisco, Zoo Welcome Start of Lunar New Year

Onlookers at the San Francisco Zoo watch a festive dance in celebration of the Lunar New Year. (Jan. 28, 2017)

The Year of the Rooster is here, and folks across San Francisco rang in the celebration with a bang.

Chinese lion and folk dancers on Saturday took to the streets of the city's Chinatown area. Festive entertainers were also out in full force at the San Francisco Zoo, treating crowds to cultural dances.

The new year celebration at the zoo will last throughout this weekend and next weekend. Celebratory dancing, scavenger hunts and a special rooster exhibit will be the primary attractions during those four days.

For those who were born during the Year of the Rooster in the past, admission is free.