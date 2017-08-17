People around the United States have decried the white nationalist movement after three people lost their lives when violence erupted in Virginia over the weekend and San Franciscans have also made it known that racism and hatred are unwelcome in their hometown.

And the City by the Bay isn't stopping there. Residents have begun organizing counter-protests with unusual themes.

Up first is "Leave your dog poop on Crissy Field" from 12 p.m. Aug. 25 through 10 a.m. Aug. 26.

Organizers wrote on Facebook that the idea behind the event is to "leave a gift for our Alt-Right friends."

They continued: "Take your dog to Crissy Field and let them do their business and be sure not to clean it up! Watch out for landmines, friends! We can get together Sunday and clean up the mess and hug each other!"

So far, 525 people have demonstrated interest in this gathering, which has piqued the interest of nearly 3,000 more.

Crissy Field has made headlines this week after right-wing group, Patriot Prayer, applied for a permit to host "Freedom Rally San Francisco" on Aug. 26.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee and Superintendent London Breed who have expressed outrage at the request and are urging the National Park Service, which has jurisdiction over theGolden Gate National Recreation Area, to deny the permit.

National Park Service officials, however, said in a statement Thursday: "We are guided by the Constitution, the law, longstanding court precedent, and National Park Service policy, which tells us we must be deliberative and not preemptive in our decisions related to First Amendment gatherings."

They are said to be reviewing the permit application and are expected to make a decision in the coming week.

In response, counter-protesters, in true San Francisco style, are encouraged to dance as "an alternative to hate, confrontation and aggression."

The "SF LovedUp Mobile Dance Counter-Rally" will last from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 26 at Marina Green Park. Attendees will not interrupt the white supremacist rally, but will dress in their "amazing colorful fabulous best" and "groove to cheesy, party pop dance athems," organizers wrote on Facebook.

More than 1,000 people have said they will be at the event and nearly 6,000 more are interested.

Meanwhile, community organizations, including Stop the Violence, Castro Community on Patrol, and Unafraid, have teamed up with the Rev. Dr. Megan Rohrer for what is described on Facebook as "San Francisco Peacefully Unites Against White Nationalists."

Organizers have issued a special invite to "all drag performers and sparkly freaks" to counter "violent behaviors" from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 26.

They wrote: "Believing hate groups are coming to San Francisco to bait folk into helping them recruit others to their cause and to instigate violent behaviors so lawsuits can fund their hate work, we are uniting with diverse advocates and leaders around San Francisco who are urging safety, peace, and events that will help preserve the fragile diversity of Crissy Field."

However, this peaceful gathering will not occur at Crissy Field. It remains unclear where it will be hosted, but that hasn't stopped roughly 1,400 people from signing up and another 3,100 from expressing interest.

This story will be updated as other events are announced.