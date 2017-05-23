After one year and a $5 million renovation, one of San Francisco’s most historic landmarks will finally reopen.

San Francisco’s most photogenic block is set to reopen after a year of renovations and delays prompted by winter and early-spring rains.

The public can return to Alamo Square on Wednesday. The park was shut down the past year for repairs and upgrades to the tune of $5.3 million.

The new-and-improved version of Alamo Square is now more water efficient after 30-year-old irrigation lines have been replaced, officials said. The park will conserve more than 2.5 million gallons of water, SF Gate reports.

Visitors will also see freshly paved paths, resurfaced tennis courts and a new gender-neutral restroom.

A grand opening Wednesday will start at 11:30 a.m. Don’t forget your selfie sticks!