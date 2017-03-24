File photo: The view inside the Seven Trees Community Center where 129 San Jose flood victims are currently living. (March 10, 2017)

The city of San Jose has informed displaced flood victims staying at the "Seven Trees Community Center" that it plans to close the makeshift shelter on April 10, NBC Bay Area has learned.

Some of the 60 remaining residents expressed concern they would be left with no place to go after "losing everything."

The shelter was set up after the February flooding and essentially run by the Red Cross and the group "Home First."

San Jose's manager for homeless response, Ray Bramson, told NBC Bay Area that April 10 is the goal date to find alternative housing for the victims.

He says the city is working with Catholic Charities' and other community groups to find new places for the current shelter residents to live.