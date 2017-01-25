The newest San Jose councilman, Lan Diep, held a Captain America shield as he was officially sworn into office on Tuesday. Diep is a self-described "comic nerd". He told us he takes the job seriously-- but takes himself "less seriously" and wanted to do something fun. He says “Captain America embodies the ideals of America and those are the kinds of things he’s hoping to strive for: “equal justice, fair play, democracy.” (Published 31 minutes ago)

A Vietnamese Republican legal aid attorney held a Captain America shield as he was sworn in as a San Jose city councilman on Tuesday night, saying that the Marvel Comics character "embodies the ideas of America."

Lan Diep received cheers after he said "I do solemnly swear" when the clerk asked if he would defend his oath of office.

In an interview after the meeting, Diep, who is also a proud comic book geek and the Houston-born son of Vietnamese refugees, said that Captain America stands for the "kinds of things I strive for, equal justice, fair play, and democracy."

Diep was born in Houston to parents who fled Vietnam. He came to San Jose in 1999 and graduated from Independence High School. He earned a dual bachelor degrees from the University of California, San Diego in political science and history. He also earned a law degree at the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law After college, according to his campaign website. Diep worked as an international broadcaster for Radio Free Asia and also as an Equal Justice Works/AmeriCorps Legal Fellow at the Mississippi Center for Justice after the BP Oil spill in 2010. In 2012, Diep returned to San José to work at the Legal Aid Society – Employment Law Center, directing the Vietnamese American Workers’ Rights Project. He ran for city council, and lost, in 2015. He ran again and won in June, in an election that's still being contested.

The symbol of Captain America, to some, is especially poignant in a Donald Trump administration.

In fact, Vishavijit Singh, a Sikh Washington-born cartoonist has been dressing as the cartoon character, complete with blue turban, to fight racial stereotypes born since 9/11.

Singh came to Cleveland during the Republican National Convention, dressed in full costume, to continue battling the bigotry that many minority groups have felt with Trump's rise. Singh was also behind the #SendSikhNotetoTrump during the campaign.

And after Trump won, actor Chris Evans who played Marvels' Avenger character, tweeted: "This is an embarrassing night for America. We've let a hatemonger lead our great nation. We've let a bully set our course. I'm devastated."

But Diep told NBC Bay Area he was not directly motivated by either of those causes. Although he did acknowledge that he does not believe "Trump is a real Republican and some might say that about me."

So why bring the shield? "I think it's a symbol of what's positive," he said, "in this darkened political landscape."

Diep said he wants to "wait and see" if Trump will actually hold true on many of his campaign promises, like banning Muslims and building a wall along the Mexico border, before he passes judgment. In fact, Diep was out on Saturday in San Jose with the Women's March. "Yeah, I was there for a bit," he said in an interview.

And while the Captain America stunt was not a specific message to Trump, Diep said this: "I wasn't trying to protest the president, but it's a reminder of what America aspires to be. In this administration, local government will have more of a role to play in taking care of its citizens."

Diep continued: "In that way, realizing that this is the landscape I'm stepping into, I wanted to shine a ray of optimism and levity."

NBC Bay Area's Ian Cull contributed to this report.