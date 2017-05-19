A 2-alarm house fire on Summer Strreet in San Jose. (May 19, 2017)

San Jose firefighters on Friday doused a two-alarm fire that damaged a pair of homes.

Multiple people reported around 11 a.m. that they could see a column of smoke above Summer Street. Fire officials called for a second alarm while units were still en routem they said.

A shed was ablaze and the flames were beginning to spread to the nearby homes.

A water main break during crews' efforts to extinguish the fire, so people from the city's water department were called to the scene. There are some reports of flooding.

The homeowner of one of the residences that is partially gutted said that no one was injured.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire, which was put out by about 11:20 a.m.

No further details were immediately available.



