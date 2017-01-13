A man sitting inside of his car Friday morning in San Jose was shot and killed, according to police.

Police said the homicide occurred around 6:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Mount Pleasant Road, which is near the Robert Sanders Elementary School.

The victim, who was shot at least once, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A motive has not been made known at this time, and no suspects have been identified or detained, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

Further information was not available.