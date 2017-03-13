San Jose Leaders Continue to Seek Answers on Flooding

San Jose leaders are looking at buying more LRADs as a flood alert system. (March 13, 2017)

It's been almost three weeks since historic floods in San Jose, and many people are still looking for answers, including Mayor Sam Liccardo, who wrote a formal letter to the water district seeking more information.

As city crews and residents continued cleaning up near Olinder Park on Monday, Liccardo responded to demands from residents on the cause of the floods last month after water from overflowing Coyote Creek gushed into an East San Jose neighborhood. In his letter to the Santa Clara County Water District, Liccardo requested more details so he can better prepare the city next time.

One major issue is a sufficient warning system, and while city leaders try to come up with an effective, long-term solution, they also are looking at purchasing LRADs, or long-range acoustic devices, to warn potential flood victims. San Jose's SWAT team uses an LRAD when confronted wth a barricade situation.

That’s little consolation to flood victim Sue Evanicky, whose home on 19th street remains yellow-tagged, meaning she can go into it to retrieve items and assess damage, but she can't live there.

"We’re struggling," Evanicky said. "This is Phase 4. I can't imagine when we start looking for appliances and furniture that we lost because none of that is covered, which was a shock."

Evanicky also had the misfortune of falling victim to what she said were unscrupulous contractors who took off with her deposit money.

"After the floods, I was vulnerable and so shocked and overwhelmed," she said. "I was desperate, so I took what came."

Meanwhile, city and county crews have spent the past two weeks decontaminating parks and trails. They were at Rocksprings Park on Friday, and on Monday, crews installed tan bark in the play area at Olinder Park, covering an area where contaminated soil was removed.

Hellyer Park, a p[opular weekend retreat for many families in South San Jose, is still closed.

"It was pretty dangerous, so little kids couldn’t be walking around," park visitor Francisco Martinez said. "Right now, it’s just adults, and it’s pretty dangerous."

Seven city parks remain closed indefinitely.