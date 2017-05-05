 San Jose Montessori School Vandalized | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

San Jose Montessori School Vandalized

By Michelle Cabuag-Lim

20 minutes ago

More Photo Galleries
Behind the Scenes: Sacramento Delta Levee Tour
For Sale: Suzanne Somers' Hamlet Comes With a Tiny Railway
Connect With Us
AdChoices