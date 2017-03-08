A San Jose mother who survived a plane crash in Riverside last month has died, officials said.

San Bernardino Sheriff spokesperson Jodi Miller on Wednesday confirmed the death of Stacey Pierce.

"It's a sad day today. God needed another angel," family friend Sheryll Van Gelder wrote on a GoFundMe page for Pierce. "Stacey Joanne Pierce is now at peace with her parents."

Pierce had been ejected from a twin-engine Cessna 310 that crashed Feb. 27 into a Southern California neighborhood. Silvia Farelas was the only other crash survivor. Farelas' daughter, 22-year-old Adine Farelas, died, as did Pierce's parents, Nouri and Dana Hijazi.

The crash, about a half-mile northeast of Riverside Municipal Airport, occurred as the travelers were returning from a cheerleading conference at Disneyland in Anaheim.

Four homes were damaged from the crash and fireball.

The crash investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board will likely take weeks to complete.