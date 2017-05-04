San Jose police on Wednesday night shot and killed a man after finding two people dead in a Willow Glen home. Bob Redell reports.

San Jose Police Fatally Shoot Man After Two People Found Dead in Willow Glen Home

San Jose police on Wednesday night shot and killed a man after finding two people dead in a Willow Glen home.

Officer responded to the 1000 block of Laure Ville Lane on reports of a person shot. That's where they found the two bodies. A heavy police presence descended on the scene and a SWAT team was on hand as well.

Police were reportedly involved in a standoff, after which an officer-involved shooting ensued. It remains unclear what caused the incident to escalate. A male suspect was killed.

No one else was injured and police are not searching for any outstandins suspects.

Investigative CA Levee Failure Could Contaminate Bay Area Drinking Water

The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit are conducting a joint criminal investigation.

The case is being monitored by the San Jose Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit, the City Attorney’s Office, and the Office of the Independent Police Auditor.



San Jose police were also involved in an officer-involved shooting in the East Foothills where a man involved in a family altercation was killed as he charged toward officers clutching a large knife.



