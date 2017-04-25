The scene of a shooting at the Eastridge Center in San Jose. (April 25, 2017)

A man was hospitalized Tuesday after shooting in front of a Chili's restaurant at the Eastridge Center mall in San Jose, police said.

According to witnesses, four suspects were seen fleeing the scene. Police said the man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses also told NBC Bay Area that they heard about seven shots being fired around 3:30 p.m. Diners were being forced to wait inside the Chili's, witnesses said, after a Craigslist sale reportedly went bad. Police have yet to confirm this.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates.