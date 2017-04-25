San Jose Police Investigating Shooting Outside Chili's at Eastridge Mall | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Ann Coulter's Visit to UC Berkeley Canned
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

San Jose Police Investigating Shooting Outside Chili's at Eastridge Mall

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    The scene of a shooting at the Eastridge Center in San Jose. (April 25, 2017)

    A man was hospitalized Tuesday after shooting in front of a Chili's restaurant at the Eastridge Center mall in San Jose, police said.

    According to witnesses, four suspects were seen fleeing the scene. Police said the man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

    Witnesses also told NBC Bay Area that they heard about seven shots being fired around 3:30 p.m. Diners were being forced to wait inside the Chili's, witnesses said, after a Craigslist sale reportedly went bad. Police have yet to confirm this.

    No further details were immediately available.

    Check back for updates.

    Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices