NBC Bay Area San Jose Police Department

San Jose police have launched a homicide investigation after a man's body was found on the side of a road early Wednesday.

Officers responded to the scene on westbound Capitol Expressway between Senter Road and McLaughlin Avenue around 6:30 a.m. The roadway will be closed until further notice, according to police.

San Jose fire crews declared the man deceased, prompting the police department's homicide and traffic investigators to take over.

The man will not be identified until his next of kin have been informed of his death, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

People with information about the man's death are asked to call the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.