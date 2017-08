The scene in San Jose where a child was wandering without adult supervision. (Aug. 9, 2017)

Police are searching for the parents of a toddler who was found roaming alone in a San Jose complex early Wednesday morning.



Police said that the boy, who is between 1 and 2 years old, was found near 4300 The Woods Drive around 3:30 a.m.

The child is safe and has been taken to a hospital for medical clearance. Police do not as yet know where his parents are.

Further details were not immediately available.

Check back for updates.