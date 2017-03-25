San Jose police on Saturday are investigating a suspicious death after finding a man suffering from serious injuries near an elementary school, police said.

Police were notified just after 10:15 a.m. that a man with "visible injuries" was down along the 900 block of Bard St., which sits directly next to the Toyon Elementary School. The man was not breathing, according to police.

Responding officers found the man to be suffering from "serious injuries," police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators were dispatched to the scene, according to police.

No suspects have been identified or apprehended at this time, police said. A motive is also not yet known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

Investigative San Jose Homes to Remain Vulnerable to Floods for Years

Further information was not available at the time.