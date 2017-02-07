File photo: Tourists ride bicycles near the Golden Gate Bridge on May 24, 2012 in San Francisco, California.

U.S. and World Report has released top 100 places to live in the United States. Both San Jose and San Francisco made into the top 20.

The criteria for the for making the list include, having good value, having a strong job market and a high quality of life.

San Jose made it in the top five, at number three on the list, just behind Austin and Denver. It’s high ranking is due to the advancements in technology and it being the heart of the Silicon Valley. USN’s Jennifer Lin said “San Jose's proximity to other tech headquarters in Silicon Valley, including Google in Mountain View and Apple in Cupertino, cements San Jose's position in the tech hub.”

The report emphasized the diversity factor the city has to offer and the large job market. However, Lin noted the price of living in San Jose is among the highest in the country, but the salaries of employees in the city annually is one of the highest in the nation.

Two other Bay Area cities made the list — San Francisco is ranked 16th and Santa Rosa is ranked 52nd.