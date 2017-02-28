Police in the South Bay on Tuesday are investigating a shooting at a home in San Jose, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department spokesman Rich Glennon said.

The shooting occurred early Tuesday on Delia Street, Glennon said. That location is in the neighborhood of Linda Vista Elementary School, but the school was not impacted, and there are no public safety concerns for students.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 408-808-4500.

Further information was unavailable at the time.