A 21-year-old San Jose man made his initial appearance in court Tuesday on charges that he fatally shot a liquor store owner in East San Jose earlier this month.

Muniunmee Hendrix appeared before a judge on charges of the murder of 58-year old Hieu "Charlie" Ly.

Hendrix didn't enter a plea today and he remains in custody on no-bail status. He will be defended by the Santa Clara County Public Defender's Office.

Ly's family was in attendance at the hearing and left immediately after Hendrix's case was finished being heard. Some shook their heads as they watched Hendrix sit on the bench and talk to court officials.

Hendrix was arrested in Merced on Thursday after detectives with the San Jose Police Department tracked him to the Central Valley city.

Hendrix is accused of shooting Ly after he refused to hand over money during an attempted robbery. San Jose police were called to the scene at 10:53 p.m. on Aug. 7 and arrived to find Ly suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene a short time later.

A GoFundMe page made to support Ly's family had raised more than $23,170, beyond its $20,000 goal, as of this afternoon. The money will go to his older son Kevin, and will be used to take care of Ly's wife and day-to-day expenses, according to the GoFundMe page.

Donations to the fund can be made at www.gofundme.com/hieulyfamily.

San Jose police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Sgt. Mike Montonye or Detective Jason Tanner of the homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.

People who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (408) 947-7867.