San Jose's Historic Flood Leaves Behind Contaminated Mud, Mold in Homes | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

San Jose's Historic Flood Leaves Behind Contaminated Mud, Mold in Homes

By Robert Handa

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A new health danger is emerging as hundreds of San Jose residents continue to clean up damage left by last week's historic floods. Robert Handa reports.

    (Published 11 minutes ago)

    A new health danger is emerging as hundreds of San Jose residents continue to clean up damage left by last week's historic floods.

    Evacuees who have returned home are finding contaminated mud and the potential for mold as the water recedes.

    "The easiest part of this whole thing was ripping your house to shreds, ripping out wet wood and taking out the kitchen stuff," said Joyce Berkowitz, a San Jose flood victim. "Dealing with the mold issue is actually the worst part."

    Restoration businesses hired to clean up flood damage are also finding mold issues.

    Bay Area Billionaire Kieu Hoang Donates $5 Million to San Jose Flood Victims

    [BAY] Bay Area Billionaire Kieu Hoang Donates $5 Million to San Jose Flood Victims
    The flood relief efforts in San Jose got a massive boost on Wednesday when a well-known Bay Area billionaire made a multimillion-dollar donation. Ian Cull reports.
    (Published Thursday, March 2, 2017)

    On Friday, a crew pumped out about 20,000 gallons of water from a basement.

    Berkowitz said cleanup costs may add up because the traditional methods of cleaning mold may not be enough in this case.

    "The creek water that flooded my house and every other house was filled with biological hazardous stuff," she said. "And so my fear is that I'm breathing it."

    Public health officials caution homeowners it is crucial to clean correctly.

    Horses Stranded in San Jose Floodwaters

    Horses Stranded in San Jose Floodwaters
    NBC Bay Area

    For more information on flood cleanup, visit:

     

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices