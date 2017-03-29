San Jose's Water Shortage is Over: City Council

The San José City Council announced Wednesday that the citywide water shortage had ended on March 28 in light of improved water supply conditions from unusually heavy winter rain and snow throughout California that helped bring a five-year drought to an end.

San Jose residents have significantly cut down on water usage since 2014, city officials said. The water restrictions affected almost a million people.

The council's decision halts the 20 percent restriction on water use in San Jose and resets restrictions to those in effect at all times.

As a result of Tuesday's declaration, there are no longer any restrictions on the days residents may water their lawns or landscapes, city officials said.

"Our entire community has done a terrific job saving water for the past three years. State and local water supplies have now been restored to the point where we can declare an end to the shortage," Kerrie Romanow, director of the San Jose Environmental Services Department, said. "I urge all our residents to continue following water-efficiency practices, however. This shortage may be over, but saving water must continue to be a way of life for everyone."

The following restrictions still remain in place:

• No outdoor irrigation between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. without the use of a bucket, handheld container, or hose with a shutoff nozzle.

• Anyone washing a vehicle must use a hose with a shutoff nozzle.

• Broken or leaking water pipes, irrigation systems, and faucets must be fixed within five working days.