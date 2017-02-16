A man died in a hospital parking lot in San Leandro on Sunday night after an apparent road rage shooting, according to police. Michelle Roberts reports.

Police on Thursday released a surveillance image of a van that may be tied to deadly road rage shooting in San Leandro.

Investigators are hoping releasing the image will generate leads in the investigation. Police do not know if the van is involved in the shooting.

The road rage shooting was reported before 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of Marina Boulevard and Verna Court. Police responded to the scene on reports of gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, police received another call regarding a woman screaming for help from the the Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center parking lot at 2500 Merced St.

Photo credit: San Leandro Police Department

Upon arrival at the hospital, officers discovered a shooting victim in the driver's seat of a vehicle, and a woman, who identified herself as the victim's girlfriend, along with two kids in the vehicle.

Officers and emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures on the victim, but they were unsuccessful and he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Wardell Taliaferro of San Leandro.

Investigators found evidence of a shooting outside the Flyers gas station on the 1900 block of Marina Boulevard, which is about a half-mile north of the hospital.

Police said the evidence suggested several vehicles were in the area when the shooting occurred, and the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Mike Benz at 510-577-3230.