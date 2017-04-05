San Pablo Man Suspected of Fatally Shooting Ex Girlfriend in Front of Kids Arrested in Sacramento: Police | NBC Bay Area
San Pablo Man Suspected of Fatally Shooting Ex Girlfriend in Front of Kids Arrested in Sacramento: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Richmond Police Department
    Lawyer Dushan McBride

    A San Pablo man suspected of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in Richmond has been arrested in Sacramento, police said Wednesday.

    Lawyer Dushan McBride, 43, is accused of killing Rashanda Franklin, 29, of Richmond, while she sat in her car Tuesday and her sons watched.

    The East Bay shooting prompted a manhunt for McBride, who was last seen driving off in a 2007 silver Mercedes-Benz S550. Authorities also issued a $2 million warrant for his arrest.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago
