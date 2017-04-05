A San Pablo man suspected of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in Richmond has been arrested in Sacramento, police said Wednesday.

Lawyer Dushan McBride, 43, is accused of killing Rashanda Franklin, 29, of Richmond, while she sat in her car Tuesday and her sons watched.

The East Bay shooting prompted a manhunt for McBride, who was last seen driving off in a 2007 silver Mercedes-Benz S550. Authorities also issued a $2 million warrant for his arrest.

No other information was immediately available.