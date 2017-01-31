WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the beginning of a meeting with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and other government cyber security experts in the Roosevelt Room at the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Santa Clara County leaders met behind closed doors Tuesday to consider filing a lawsuit against President Donald Trump over his executive orders related to immigration.

The meeting was low key as the county Board of Supervisors discussed possible legal action against the federal government. Supervisors are upset with Trump's newly signed executive orders that require compliance with federal Immigration Customs and Enforcement officials and other security agencies in order to receive $300 million in promised federal funds.

The process is still in the initial stage, meaning the supervisors were merely disussing the potential authorization of a lawsuit against the Trump administration, similar to what the ACLU did after the president's Muslim ban. But they've been preparing for some time for such an action and now hope to respond swiftly.

"We've been gearing up for the last two months, anticipating this kind of coercion, almost extortion, from the federal government," board President Dave Cortese said. "You know, 'We're going to hold your $300 million, we're going to starve out your citizens in terms of federal money if you don't behave the way we want you to behave.'"

A decision about the lawsuit is expected to be made soon.