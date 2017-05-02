A Santa Clara County inmate who was hospitalized for nearly a month died Tuesday at Valley Medical Center, officials said.

Authorities are not releasing the inmate's identity, but said he was booked into jail on a murder charge on Sept. 9, 2014. Sheriff's Office officials said the inmate last month was transported to the hospital. Medical staff was made aware the inmate had several pre-existing medical conditions during the booking process, according to officials.

No other information was immediately available.