Santa Clara County wants to track down over 1,000 people to settle up fines, penalties and fees.

It’s not what you think, though.

Instead of owing, the people on this list are due money.

There is more than $460,000 in unclaimed money in the county. Officials said the money comes from a variety of sources such as fines, penalty assessments, fees and restitution due to victims of crime.

View the list of names at scgov.org under "Hot Topics."

Anyone who believes they may be due a refund or victim restitution payment based on their published names should fill out and return the claim form found on the county website: scgov.org/unclaimedmoney.

All claims should be filed by May 19.