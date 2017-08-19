Firefighters in Santa Rosa Free Kitten Trapped in Car Engine - NBC Bay Area
Firefighters in Santa Rosa Free Kitten Trapped in Car Engine

By Brendan Weber

    Santa Rosa Fire Department
    A firefighter in Santa Rosa holds a kitten that was previously trapped in a car's engine. (Aug. 19, 2017)

    Firefighters with the Santa Rosa Fire Department on Saturday pulled a kitten to safety after the feline became trapped in a car engine.

    The successful rescue attempt occurred around 3 p.m. along Hendley Street, according to the fire department.

    Footage from the scene captured two firefighters digging under the car's hood trying to find the feline. As the firefighters pried away, faint meows from the black kitten could be heard.

    The kitten was eventually freed, but before it carried on, it posed for a few photos with its rescuers. 

