'Santa Steph,' 'Curry Claus,' No Matter. Steph Curry Rocks it as St. Nick | NBC Bay Area
NBC_OTS_BAY1
Hashtag Trending

Hashtag Trending

Tracking trending stories that have the Bay Area talking

'Santa Steph,' 'Curry Claus,' No Matter. Steph Curry Rocks it as St. Nick

The question is, do Riley and Ryan know?

By Lisa Fernandez

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Whether you call him "Curry Claus" or "Santa Steph," there is no quibbling: Warriors guard Steph Curry rocks it as Santa Claus.

    His wife, Ayesha Curry, posted an adorable pic of her puckering up to kiss her hubby, who is clad in red-and-white and looking definitely in need of a workout on the court, by the family Christmas tree. "I kissed Santa and I'm proud of it," she wrote.

    Bleacher Report also got a hold of some video Ayesha Curry took of her husband dressed as Santa and dancing like a goofball in a bedroom. She's heard cracking up in the background.

    It's unclear what the Curry children, Riley and Ryan, actually know about who is behind the dancing Santa at their house.

    Today... I kissed Santa and I'm proud of it! #bestdadaward #curryclaus

    A photo posted by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

    Merry Christmas y'all. Enjoy your family time and Don't forget the reason for the season! 🙏🏽

    A photo posted by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

    In a Christmas photo, Steph Curry is stripped from all Santa gear and dressed as a civilian, holding his daughters alongside his wife, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

    On Tuesday, Curry and his family are expected to show up at Beebe Memorial Cathedral in Oakland at a "Feed the Children" event to provide 1,200 families with food. "Don't forget the reason for the season," Curry wrote.

    Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Contact Lisa Fernandez at lisa.fernandez@nbcuni.com or 408-432-4758. Follow on Twitter at @ljfernandez

     

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices