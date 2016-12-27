Santa Steph is coming to a town near you! 😂🎅 (via ayeshacurry/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/W78kdUK8pm

Whether you call him "Curry Claus" or "Santa Steph," there is no quibbling: Warriors guard Steph Curry rocks it as Santa Claus.

His wife, Ayesha Curry, posted an adorable pic of her puckering up to kiss her hubby, who is clad in red-and-white and looking definitely in need of a workout on the court, by the family Christmas tree. "I kissed Santa and I'm proud of it," she wrote.

Bleacher Report also got a hold of some video Ayesha Curry took of her husband dressed as Santa and dancing like a goofball in a bedroom. She's heard cracking up in the background.

It's unclear what the Curry children, Riley and Ryan, actually know about who is behind the dancing Santa at their house.

In a Christmas photo, Steph Curry is stripped from all Santa gear and dressed as a civilian, holding his daughters alongside his wife, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

On Tuesday, Curry and his family are expected to show up at Beebe Memorial Cathedral in Oakland at a "Feed the Children" event to provide 1,200 families with food. "Don't forget the reason for the season," Curry wrote.