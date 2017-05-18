Some students at Saratoga High School are being forced to retake AP exams. (May 18, 2017)

Studying for and taking advanced placement tests is usually the last big hurdle for high school students before thinking about graduation or summer vacation.

But hundreds of students at Saratoga High School in the South Bay were being forced to retake the tests starting Thursday because of a crucial technical error by the school.

It's a mistake that has precedence in the Bay Area.

According to some upset parents, about 300 students found out last Friday they would have to retake the tests that help them garner early college credits. The Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District acknowledged the College Board invalidated the original tests because the school used 6-foot desks with partitions instead of the required 8-foot desks.

Some students who had taken the AP tests were sympathetic to those going through it again.

"Well it's probably one of the hardest things I've ever done, and I would probably not take it again," one student said. "If I had to take it over again, I would not."

The district and school issued statements. Principal Paul Robinson said, "We will continue to challenge the decision made by the College Board and sincerely apologize for the disruption this has caused our students."

Parents said they're upset but don't won't to speak negatively about the school since their children are still in class.

Marin Catholic High School had a similar situation involving tables the college board considered too short to prevent cheating.

In 2013, about 300 students at Mills High School in Millbrae also had to retake AP tests for using round tables.