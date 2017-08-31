Hundreds of immigration advocates and supporters attend a rally and march to Trump Tower in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program also known as DACA on August 30, 2017 in New York City. Immigrants and advocates across the country are waiting to hear President Donald Trump's decision on whether he will keep DACA which allows young people who immigrated to the U.S. as children to temporarily escape deportation and receive other benefits, started under President Barack Obama in 2012. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

President Trump is expected to announce plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, DACA, program by Friday and DREAMers, advocates and several government officials are rallying against the decision.

By ending the program an estimated 800,000 young undocumented immigrants could face deportation and be denied the opportunity to work and study in the U.S. legally. Several government officials say Trump is weighing whether to let DACA gradually expire or end it immediately, NBC News reported.

An outpour of support surged on Twitter from officials like Diane Feinstein, Kamala Harris, Brad Sherman, Eric Swalwell, Bernie Sanders and organizations like Planned Parenthood, United We Dream and the Women's March who all vowed to continue fighting to protect those who need DACA.

“#DACA unleashes the potential of youth brought here through no fault of their own," said Feinstein in a tweet Thursday. "Their success enriches the economy AND society. #SaveDaca.”





In response to these reports a vigil is being planned for Oakland to emphasize the importance of maintaining DACA. The vigil will be held at the Frank H. Ogawa Plaza at 6 p.m. where many leaders and various faith groups plan to speak and pray in hopes that DACA will survive.



