Science Experiment Gone Wrong Prompts Evacuations at Monte Vista High School in San Ramon | NBC Bay Area
Science Experiment Gone Wrong Prompts Evacuations at Monte Vista High School in San Ramon

By NBC Bay Area staff

    A building at the Monte Vista High School campus in San Ramon has been evacuated Friday afternoon while firefighters investigate a hazardous materials incident.

    San Ramon Fire Department Battalion Chief Dan McNamara said the incident started at around 11:15 a.m. when a class was conducting a science experiment. The experiment had a different reaction than anticipated, prompting the teacher to evacuate the classroom and later the building, McNamara said.

    Officials said there are 15 patients, but none will be transported to a hospital.

    Firefighters are on scene investigating the incident.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago
