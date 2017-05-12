A building at the Monte Vista High School campus in San Ramon has been evacuated Friday afternoon while firefighters investigate a hazardous materials incident.
San Ramon Fire Department Battalion Chief Dan McNamara said the incident started at around 11:15 a.m. when a class was conducting a science experiment. The experiment had a different reaction than anticipated, prompting the teacher to evacuate the classroom and later the building, McNamara said.
Officials said there are 15 patients, but none will be transported to a hospital.
Firefighters are on scene investigating the incident.
No other information was immediately available.
