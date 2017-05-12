NBC Bay Area

A building at the Monte Vista High School campus in San Ramon has been evacuated Friday afternoon while firefighters investigate a hazardous materials incident.

San Ramon Fire Department Battalion Chief Dan McNamara said the incident started at around 11:15 a.m. when a class was conducting a science experiment. The experiment had a different reaction than anticipated, prompting the teacher to evacuate the classroom and later the building, McNamara said.

Investigative Street Meat Sold in San Francisco Ends up in Restaurants

Officials said there are 15 patients, but none will be transported to a hospital.

Firefighters are on scene investigating the incident.

Video Flaring at Valero Refinery Prompts Evacuations in Benicia

No other information was immediately available.