Scott Peterson Speaks Out Publicly in More Than 10 Years

File photo: Scott Peterson listens to prosecutor Joseph Distaso respond to defense attorney Mark Geragos' petition for dismissing double murder charges against Peterson January 14, 2004 in Modesto, California. Judge Marie Sovey Silveira denied the petition. Peterson is charged with killing his wife, Laci, and unborn son, Connor, early Christmas Eve morning in 2002.

Scott Peterson has revealed his thoughts after being convicted in 2004 for murdering his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son.

A new documentary from A&E captured the statements from Peterson who currently awaits the death penalty in San Quentin Prison. It is the first time he has spoken out in over a decade. People Magazine published the recording that captured his statement.

“It was just like this amazing, horrible physical reaction that I had. I couldn’t feel my feet on the floor. I couldn’t feel the chair I was sitting in. My vision was even a little blurry.”

Scott has continued to claim innocence since the trials, saying he “had no idea it was coming.”

The Modesto couple had been married for five years, but on Christmas Eve 2002 eight month pregnant Laci Peterson vanished. Her body was recovered in the San Francisco Bay April 2003.

The trial went on for almost a year with national media covering each step. While there was no concrete knowledge surrounding her time or cause of death, evidence led the jury to convict Scott of killing his family. During the final verdict, death penalty lawyer Cliff Gardner said that more than 1,000 people were outside the courthouse waiting for a guilty verdict. Gardner claims that the trial was unfair because of the mass publicity surrounding it.

A&E will air their new series “The Murder of Laci Peterson” August 15.