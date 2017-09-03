Scottish Highland Games Endure Through Stifling Heat

Spectators cool off at a misting station Sunday during the Scottish Highland Games in Pleasanton. (Sept. 3, 2017)

Participants and spectators returned to the Scottish Highland Games in Pleasanton Sunday, a day after roughly 10 people at the event had to be treated for heat related issues.

Misting stations helped some people cool off during the popular annual event at the Alameda County Fairgrounds. And paramedics were on hand to help those who might feel any ill effects from the triple-digit temperatures.

The temperature in Pleasanton peaked at 106 degrees Sunday.

Attendance at the Scottish Highland Games has been hurt by the heat. It was down about 75 percent, officials said.