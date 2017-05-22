A sea lion pup was rescued from San Francisco's Ocean Beach on Monday morning after it was found in the median of Great Highway in the city's Sunset District.

Police were alerted to the sea lion at Great Highway and Pacheco Street around 9:15 a.m. and helped protect it and keep it out of traffic until rescuers with the Marine Mammal Center could arrive on scene.

The center took the sea lion to its Marin Headlands hospital and is keeping it in an intensive care pen out of precaution. However, officials said the animal, which is being tube fed until it is healthy and hydrated enough to eat fish, has no visible injuries and appears active and alert.

The sea lion, which has been nicknamed Kyle, will be examined this week by staff veterinarians to determine its sex and general health.

Anyone who sees a sea lion or seal that appears to need rescuing should keep a safe distance of at least 50 feet and call the Marine Mammal Center's rescue hotline at (415) 289-SEAL.