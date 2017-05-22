Sea Lion Pup Rescued From Great Highway Median in San Francisco | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Warriors Advance to NBA Finals
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Sea Lion Pup Rescued From Great Highway Median in San Francisco

By Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    San Francisco PD
    Officers corral a stray sea lion pup off the Great Highway in San Francisco. (May 22, 2017)

    A sea lion pup was rescued from San Francisco's Ocean Beach on Monday morning after it was found in the median of Great Highway in the city's Sunset District.

    Police were alerted to the sea lion at Great Highway and Pacheco Street around 9:15 a.m. and helped protect it and keep it out of traffic until rescuers with the Marine Mammal Center could arrive on scene.

    The center took the sea lion to its Marin Headlands hospital and is keeping it in an intensive care pen out of precaution. However, officials said the animal, which is being tube fed until it is healthy and hydrated enough to eat fish, has no visible injuries and appears active and alert.

    The sea lion, which has been nicknamed Kyle, will be examined this week by staff veterinarians to determine its sex and general health.

    Anyone who sees a sea lion or seal that appears to need rescuing should keep a safe distance of at least 50 feet and call the Marine Mammal Center's rescue hotline at (415) 289-SEAL.

    Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices