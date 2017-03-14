Sea Lion Rescue Mission in Vacaville | NBC Bay Area
Sea Lion Rescue Mission in Vacaville

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Vacaville Crime & Community Info
    A sea lion is trapped in a Vacaville canal. (March 14, 2017)

    A rescue operation is underway in Vacaville Tuesday afternoon to help save a sea lion.

    The marine mammal appears to be trapped in a canal, according to NBC affiliate KCRA.

    A trained response team has been dispatched to the scene located along Leisure Town Road, according to the Marine Mammal Center.

    Once the rescue team arrives at the canal, they will determine the best way to transfer the sea lion to safety.

    Further information was not available at the time.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 14 minutes ago
