A helicopter team searches for a missing boated in the Delta. (May 27, 2017)

Searchers on Sunday returned to the Delta to search for a man who went missing after jumping into the water to retrieve his hat, according to officials.

The 50-something man was riding in a boat east of the Antioch Bridge Saturday evening when he leaped from the vessel, according to officials. Another person in the boat turned around to pluck the man from the water, but the man couldn't be found.

The missing man was wearing a brown shirt and swim trunks when he dove in the water, according to officials.

Further information was not available.