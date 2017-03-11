Search Crews Find Missing Hiker, Dog After Nearly Two Days

A 56-year-old hiker, who was missing for almost two days after setting off on a hike in unincorporated Woodside, was found along with her dog on Saturday morning, San Mateo County sheriff's officials said.

Bethnee Haury, who was last seen at about 4 p.m. Thusrday on Skyline Boulevard, was located "alive" at 10:30 a.m. with her brown and white Australian Shepherd, sheriff's officials tweeted. Further information about her condition or whereabouts was not immediately available.

The San Mateo County Search and Rescue team and the Bay Area Mountain Rescue Unit, professional volunteer search teams, have been searching for Haury round-the-clock since she was reported missing, according to Det. Salvador Zuno.

More than 70 searchers with trained dogs, teams on horseback, along with off-road vehicles from 16-different Bay Area agencies scoured the trails about seven miles northwest of Woodside. They triple-checked more than a dozen trails within a two-and-a-half mile radius, Zuno said.

An overnight search, which was too dangerous even for trained search teams on the ground, continued into Saturday morning with the help of a specially-equipped sheriff’s office aircraft.

An army of volunteers began coming through the mountains above Woodside on foot, early Saturday morning, according to officials.

Haury, her husband and son, who are Bay Area residents, were staying at a bed and breakfast when Haury left and went on a hike at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday with her brown and white Aussie or Australian Shepherd.

The family had been traveling on vacation and was not "familiar with the area," Zuno said. At about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, her husband called the sheriff's office to report that his wife had not returned.

Haury suffers from early onset dementia and has Type-2 diabetes and requires insulin injections.

A resident or business owner in the area said they saw Haury and her dog at about 4 p.m. and she looked OK.

Zuno said the area is wooded and steep, and there is no evidence of foul play.