No Sight of Missing Father Who Disappeared After Rescuing Son From Delta

The boaters were not wearing life jackets when the incident occurred, according to officials

By Brendan Weber and Robert Handa

    Crews working in the Delta search for a missing father. (May 20, 2017)

    One day after their search for a missing father came up empty, crews returned to the area near the Pittsburg Marina Sunday to scour the murky water for the Fairfield man last seen saving his son following a boating incident.

    The 52-year-old father and 9-year-old son, along with at least one other man, were fishing without life jackets from a boat near Broad Slough and the Sacramento Deep River Channel when the son somehow went overboard, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department. The father jumped in after his son, and a man on the boat threw the father a rescue device to help successfully save the boy, according to the missing man's niece. The father, however, floated away from the boat and disappeared.

    Crews from various agencies combed the water for several hours Saturday night before temporarily calling the search off due to darkness. A search resumed Sunday, and teams used sonar in hopes of finding the man.

    A vast area has already been searched with no results, according to officials. If the man is not found Sunday, the search may be suspended.

    The father and son, along with their family, were enjoying a fishing trip before the incident.

    The boy was transported to a hospital and treated for hypothermia, according to officials.

    Further information was not available at the time.

