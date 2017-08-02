Coast Guard crews on Wednesday are continuing to comb the water near Ocean Beach in San Francisco in hopes of locating a missing person.

A 911 call Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m. notified emergency personnel that a person in the water at the popular beach was in distress, according to the Coast Guard. A search was commenced, but crews have yet to find the person.

Ocean Beach is known for playing host to dangerous conditions such as strong rip currents and powerful sneaker waves.

Back in February, a 45-year-old man was rescued from the surf after he was found face down in the water.

In August of 2016, a 29-year-old man died while surfing just offshore. Months before that, two Vallejo teens presumably drowned while swimming in the Ocean Beach water.