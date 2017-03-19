Search Teams in North Bay Scour Region for Missing People

Search parties on Sunday were spread across the North Bay searching for two at-risk people.

Roughly 80 volunteers scoured Solano County in hopes of finding 26-year-old Lexus Dupaty, who had disappeared Friday evening, according to the Solano County Sheriff's Office. Their efforts were rewarded when the at-risk Vallejo woman was found about two miles from her home on Lake Herman road.

Police said Dupaty's family was "overjoyed" to locate their missing loved one.

Once searchers located Dupaty, some refocused their efforts and turned their attention to the search effort for 68-year-old David Elliot.

Elliot, who suffers from frontal temporarl dementia, was hiking on Thursday in Sonoma Regional Park when he became separated from his caregiver, according to Sonoma County sheriff's officials.

The missing man is 196 pounds and has gray hair, according to police. He was last spotted wearing a red-checkered flannel shirt, blue jeans and a tan baseball hat with "Grand Canyon" written on it.

Bay City News contributed to this report.