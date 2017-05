#SJ police w #bomb squad and #SJFD evacuate Bridges Academy school. Search going on. No confirmed details what they're looking for pic.twitter.com/iYNwoJwF6z

. @SanJosePD activity forcing @vta reroute of line 72 in both directions pic.twitter.com/g6solY8kBZ

San Jose police evacuated Bridges Academy on Friday after possibly explosive material was found on the campus.

The city's fire department and bomb squad are also on scene.

The middle school on McLaughlin Avenue is close to a number of other schools, including RF Kennedy and Santee elementary schools, Yerba Buena High School, and more.

No further details were immediatly available.



Check back for updates on this breaking news story.