Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies are searching Thursday morning for a robbery suspect in the rural community of Redwood Estates in the Santa Cruz Mountains. (Published 22 minutes ago)

Search for Bank Robbery Suspect Shuts Down Highway 17 in Santa Cruz Mountains

Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies are searching Thursday morning for a robbery suspect in the rural community of Redwood Estates in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

California Highway Patrol officials said that the suspect fled southbound on Highway 17 after allegedly robbing a Bank of America in the Scotts Valley area.

A sheriff's deputy fired shots at the suspect in the course of the incident, sheriff's Sgt. Rich Glennon said. It is unclear whether the suspect was hit, and no deputies have been injured.

The search started sometime before 10:50 a.m., which is when sheriff's officials locked down Lexington Elementary School, located off of state Highway 17 north of Redwood Estates.

Video Clothes Believed to Belong to Missing Driver Spotted

The school's principal was told to keep students inside, and parents are not being allowed to pick up their children until further notice, according to Los Gatos Union School District Superintendent Diana Abbati.

At 11:16 a.m., sheriff's officials advised locals to avoid the area or shelter in place.

Investigative SF Restaurants With Poor Health Ratings Can Buy 2nd Chances

Highway 17 was closed down as part of the investigation. Photos from the scene show a SWAT team and additional law enforcement units responding around 1 p.m.

The suspect is described as wearing a black jacket and dark jeans, sheriff's officials said. He was wearing a black mask at the time of the robbery.

Video No Trace of Missing Kayaker Who Capsized in SF Bay

No further information was immediately available.