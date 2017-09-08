Search for Missing Plane Underway Near Bolinas - NBC Bay Area
Search for Missing Plane Underway Near Bolinas

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Officials are searching for a small plane that went missing in the North Bay Thursday, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman.

    A Cessna 172 took off from Santa Ynez and was traveling toward the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport, Ian Gregor said. It's last known position was near Bolinas.

    The pilot was the sole person on board, he reported.

    National Seashore rangers are handling the search.

    Further details were not immediately available.

    Published 18 minutes ago
