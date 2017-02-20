Security Camera Video Shows Man Strike Child With Belt 62 Times | NBC Bay Area
Security Camera Video Shows Man Strike Child With Belt 62 Times

The Texas man has been charged with child abuse.

By KPRC

    Security camera video shows a Texas man strike a child with a belt 62 times in less than five minutes, KPRC reports.

    A Texas man has been charged with child abuse after investigators said he hit a 7-year-old boy 62 times within five minutes.

    The incident was witnessed by a bystander who called police, and was captured by a surveillance camera near the man's Houston apartment.

    "He saw a vehicle pull up at one of our illegal dumping sites and saw a man get out of a car and take a young child out of the car and proceed to just beat him senselessly," said Harris County Constable Alan Rosen.

    Investigators said Kordarell Williams, 27, used his hands and a belt to hit his girlfriend's 7-year-old son all over his body.

    "He struck this child 62 times, put him in a headlock and knocked him over on numerous occasions with the blows," said Rosen.

    Published 2 hours ago
