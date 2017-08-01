While the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics duked it out on the diamond Monday night, a security guard and a fan became entangled in a fight in the stands at the Oakland Coliseum.

Footage from the clash in the upper deck of the stadium appeared to show a security guard throwing punches at what appears to be a female fan before pulling her down by the hair. Several other security guards surrounding the melee then tried to pull the two apart.

It's not exactly clear what led to the conflict, but the Athletics organization is conducting an investigation.

"During tonight’s game, there was an incident involving a security guard," the team wrote in a statement. "We contract with a third-party security company and are currently investigating the situation. Violence in any form is not acceptable. We take this incident seriously.”

Any type of discipline for the security company is not yet known.

The Giants and A's will return to the Oakland Coliseum Tuesday night for the second game of the four-game Bay Bridge Series split between the two clubs.