Three people were injured early Thursday when a semi truck loaded with food rear-ended a San Francisco-bound Greyhound bus on Interstate 5 in Kettleman City, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Of the 46 passengers on board the bus, two – including a 6-year-old girl – sustained minor injuries in the 4:40 a.m. crash. They pair was taken to an area hospital along with the wounded truck driver, NBC affiliate KSEE reported.

A CHP log indicated that the bus leaned precariously to the left, while the truck toppled onto its side, spilling between 10 and 20 gallons of diesel on the road. Pictures from the scene showed barrels and debris littering the scene.

Northbound lanes of I-5 were shut down at Highway 4 for several hours, the CHP said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.