Series of East Bay Car Fires Worry Investigators

Firefighters are investigating a pair of car fires that broke out in the East Bay, just minutes away from each other.

Both blazes, one in Walnut Creek and the other in Lafayette, were reported between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Within a few hours, not much was left of a sedan that burst into flames on Leroy Lane in Walnut Creek. The fire department was able to put out the fire before it spread to the house in front of which the car was parked.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District officials said it is too early if the fire was intentionally set or related to another car fire just over two miles away.

In that case, a white SUV burned while it was parked in the driveway of a Padre Street house in Lafayette. Then too, firefighters prevented the flames from damaging the house.

In both instances, an arson investigator was called to the scene.

Contra Costa County fire officials are particularly concerned because these aren’t the only vehicle fires that have occurred this week.

A vehicle was burned a few feet away from the Holiday Highlands Park in Martinez just before 4 a.m. Monday. An arson investigator also looked into that incident but again it remains unclear if that fire was set by someone.