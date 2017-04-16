Seven People Injured in Head-On Collision in Rio Vista | NBC Bay Area
Seven People Injured in Head-On Collision in Rio Vista

By Bay City News

    Seven people were injured and a portion of state highway 160 in Rio Vista was closed Sunday night after a head-on traffic collision, according to a fire dispatcher.

    Solano County Fire reported on Twitter at 9:03 p.m. that two ambulances and one air ambulance had been called to the scene just south of state Highway 12.

    A dispatcher for the Rio Vista Fire Department said that the air ambulance was canceled due to weather concerns and a third ambulance was en route to the scene.

    Information on what caused the accident or the status of the victims was not immediately available. There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen.

    Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago
